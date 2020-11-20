Police responding to active shooter at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -- There is a heavy police presence with dozens of squad cars and a SWAT team is also present.

According to the Associated Press, A police dispatcher says officers were responding Friday to "a very active situation."

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

From News 9 Affiliate WISN's helicopter, several stretchers could be seen coming out of the location. According to WISN, six individuals have come out on stretchers.

The Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride made the following statement to ABC News:

The Wauwatosa Police Department is currently involved in an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Through the WPD's Public Information Officer, more information will be released as if becomes available and is confirmed. Multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy’s Department Store. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life threatening. The perpetrator is “at-large” at this time. There are approximately 75 police officers on scene at this time. It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available.

FBI Milwaukee tweeted that they are joining to support local law enforcement tactical response.

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

The management company that owns the mall, Brookfield Properties made the following statement:

We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops. At this time, we need to direct you to WPD for comment. Lindsay Kahn, Director of Public Relations

The Wauwatosa police updated on the investigation, and when a press conference will be held.

Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall. The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area. For the most accurate information, follow our official social media on Facebook and Twitter. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) November 20, 2020