Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won’t wear mask

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of one of the largest health systems in the Midwest has told his employees he’s recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office — without a mask. Sanford Health’s chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, says in an email that he believes he’s now immune to the disease for “at least seven months and perhaps years to come.” And he says he isn’t a threat to transmit it to anyone, so wearing a mask would be merely for show. Krabbenhoft’s email comes as hospitals throughout the region are struggling to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients. Some doctors and nurses said his message was confusing and disheartening.