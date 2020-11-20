Kwik Trip releases ‘Midwest stocking stuffer:’ themed underwear

(WAOW) — Kwik Trip has brought another wacky creation to life, and it just might be the Midwest's favorite stocking stuffer this year.

The regional gas station as brought to life Kwik Trip themed underwear complete with cartoon images of iconic products. In a tweet, the company says "nobooty" is ready for the limited edition pizza, burger, coffee and donut laden under garments.

Nobooty was prepared for this. ⚠️



Order your midwest stocking stuffer at https://t.co/9F3PeTaB8G pic.twitter.com/TJpVZXLTZX — Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) November 20, 2020

The underwear is already available to purchase as individual pieces or as a build your own two pack. Click here to see more.

Earlier in 2020, Kwik Trip partnered with a Wisconsin based candle company to create two candles: Glazers® and Kwik Trip Elite Car Wash.