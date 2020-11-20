Hunters gather for Fleet Farms annual “Orange Friday”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of hunters stretched through the parking lot before sunrise to get those last minute items, and especially -- that limited edition 2020 "Orange Friday" hat.

Perry from Wausau was 4th in line, arriving at 4 a.m. He says, "i've been doing this for six, seven years, its just fun to come out here. They have good deals on all kinds of stuff, and its just the comradery of people coming out here, waiting in line and talking stuff like that."

What the turnout would look like, was a big question for this unprecedented years event. The Wausau Fleet Farm saw a total of 389 people waiting for doors to open, they say that's an increase from last year.

Fleet Farm manager Sam Frosch said, "this year what we did is we spread out our and over the cours of a week. So it started out last friday and it ends tomorrow. People can take advantage of those deals, social distance and come in at thoase off peak hours to get those great deals."

Management says that many use this day to get their last minute gear, or take advantage of the deals to stock up on what they need, year around.

Perry continued, "there's some things that I want, and you can always look at some more guns and the heaters, hand heaters and seat cushions and stuff to sit on."

An older sibling -- using the day to hold his end, of a year long promise. Purchasing a rifle for his younger brother, so he will have his own for the hunt, since he got such good grades this semester.

"I made promise last year that if he got good grades he could go hunting with me and, hes done it," said Devon Meyer.

Orange Friday blaze burns over into Saturday this year. With deals running until their store close Saturday evening.