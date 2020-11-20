Gov. Tony Evers announces new public health order, mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a new public health emergency in Wisconsin.

He is also issuing another another face covering order, which requires the following:

With today’s new face covering order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit.

The order is intended to reduce hospital bed and staff shortages through widespread mask usage.

“Wisconsin hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staffing shortages,” said Gov. Evers. “We continue to see record-setting days of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

Both orders are effective immediately and will expire after 60 days or with a subsequent superseding order.

The current mask mandate, which as been in place since August, was set to expire on Saturday.

