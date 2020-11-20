Florida’s Sen. Scott has coronavirus, ‘very mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home with “very mild symptoms.” Scott is the second senator, along with Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, and at least the eighth member of Congress to announce a positive test this week. The 67-year-old Scott’s office says he’s been quarantining at home after coming into contact in Florida on Nov. 13 with someone who subsequently tested positive. Scott also was in Georgia earlier that day campaigning for two Republican senators at a crowded indoor event. Scott’s office says he had “multiple negative rapid tests earlier in the week” but a test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.