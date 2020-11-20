Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian. Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Jonathan Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” The suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday. There was no immediate word on whether he has a lawyer. The holdup occurred in August in New Jersey. Police said two men approached Cheban and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with his Richard Mille timepiece. Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.