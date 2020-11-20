Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been discovered in Wausau.

The EAB is a type of beetle that is destructive to ash trees.

The Wausau and Marathon County Parks Recreation and Forestry Department said on Thursday that the beetle was found on a green ash boulevard tree.

"One of the things that we run in to is you know people will go buy fire wood from different and parts of the state and they'll transport it to their house and utilize but sometimes not utilize it quickly enough and the emerald ash borer can emerge the following season," said Alex Feltmeyer who is a forestry health specialist in the division of forestry with the Wisconsin DNR.

Alex went on to say that the EAB will kill about 99% of the ash trees in the badger state.

The tree the borer was found in is scheduled to be removed. and was also found in Oconto and Shawano counties.