Woodruff man faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department say they've arrested a Woodruff man for 10 counts of possession of child pornography in connection to an Internet Crimes against Children investigation.

Alex Beda, 26, is appearing in court on these charges Friday at 1:15.

The Sheriff's Office says that this is ongoing investigation, and that charges may be added in the future.

If anyone has information they believe may be helpful in this investigation please contact Captain Terri Hook at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5150.