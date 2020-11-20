Dutch court convicts 58-year-old man of sexually abusing boy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a man of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy and depriving him of his liberty leading to his death more than 20 years ago. But the court acquitted him of deliberately killing the boy, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish he intentionally killed the victim, Nicky Verstappen. The court in the southern city of Maastricht sentenced 58-year-old Jos Brech to 12-and-a-half years’ imprisonment on Friday. Brech, an outdoor survival expert, was arrested in Spain in August 2018 after tests established that his DNA was on the body of Verstappen, who disappeared in August 1998 from a summer camp in the southern Netherlands and was found dead nearby a day later.