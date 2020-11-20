Court rejects McCann suspect’s appeal in separate rape case

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has dismissed an appeal against the rape conviction of a man who is currently also being investigated over the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. The court in Karlsruhe said Friday it had rejected the appeal by 43-year-old Christian Brueckner against his conviction last year for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal, and confirmed the seven-year sentence. The move comes weeks before Brueckner, who is serving the remains of a separate sentence for drug offenses, could have been released. While Brueckner is a suspect in the McCann case, prosecutors have said they do not yet have enough evidence to hold him on the McCann case alone.