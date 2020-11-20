Cool & quiet for a few days

A cooler weather pattern is developing for a few days but it will not be anything out of the ordinary for this time of year. You will need to wear your warmer Fall coat but you won't need too much protection from precipitation until next week.

Today: Cooler with some clouds during the morning, especially in the northern half of the area, then partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon.

High: 41 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold.

Low: 20 Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with light winds.

High: 36 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW

After a mild Thursday, it will be back to normal for this Friday. We will start out with a fair amount of cloud cover in the northern half of the area with a bit more sun in the south. During the afternoon most areas should have a bit more sun. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and there will be enough wind to add a chill to the air. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph.

Thankfully, the winds will die down tomorrow for the beginning of the hunting season. There will be a light northwest wind in the morning which will shift to the southwest in the afternoon. After a cold morning with lows in the teens and lows 20s, mostly sunny skies should warm temps into the 30s for the afternoon. On Sunday there will not be as much sun. A weak upper level low pressure trough will slide across Wisconsin and produce a 40% chance of light snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s to round out the weekend.

High pressure should bring more sun again on Monday with highs in the 30s. On Tuesday a stronger low pressure system will bring a good chance of rain and snow. There could even be over a couple inches of snow in the northern half of the area, so travel will be messy. Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the 30s.

The weather should dry up and warm-up just a little for Wednesday and Thursday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on both days and highs should rise into the upper 30s on Wednesday and low 40s for Thanksgiving Day. It should be good travel conditions for getting together with family and friends.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1979 - A blizzard struck Cheyenne, WY, producing a record 19.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a record total of 25.6 inches in forty hours. Strong winds created huge drifts stopping all transportation. (19th-21st) (The Weather Channel)