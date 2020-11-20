BTS releases new album ‘BE,’ a ‘letter of hope’

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS has released their highly anticipated new album, which they describe as a “letter of hope.” The band held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil “BE,” its second album this year. It includes their English-language hit “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group. Dozens of Seoul-based journalists went through two temperature checks, a health registry and a disinfectant spray amid a surge of coronavirus cases in South Korea. The band say they want to send “a letter of hope” that life goes on despite the uncertainties during the pandemic.