Brazil has surge of virus cases, downplayed by politicians

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Cases of COVID-19 are rising again in the country with the world’s second-highest confirmed death toll and that’s prompting Brazilian experts to express concern even as politicians to downplay its severity in the midst of an election season. Data from Johns Hopkins University show new cases reached a seven-day rolling average of 28,600 a day on Thursday, up from about 13,700 two weeks earlier. Infections are increasing from Brazil’s biggest cities to the Amazon and there’s been rampant speculation the nation could be on track to follow the path of U.S. and Europe, where new cases are spiraling.