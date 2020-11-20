Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is adding four Obama-Biden administration veterans to his top ranks as he continues to build out his White House team. Cathy Russell, who was Jill Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama administration, will serve as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Louisa Terrell, who was a legislative adviser to the president during the Obama administration, will direct the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Carlos Elizondo will be Jill Biden’s social secretary, and Mala Adaga will serve as her policy director. The announcements come just a few days after Biden unveiled his first major round of top White House staff.