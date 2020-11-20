Area businesses urge you to shop local this holiday season

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the holiday season just around the corner, local businesses are hoping you'll consider them as you do your holiday shopping.

Many people have turned to online shopping during the pandemic, but many local businesses have made accommodations and taken precautions to make sure your shopping experience is as safe as possible.

Many stores are now offering online options and curbside pick up. For those shopping in-person, you can often find hand sanitizer at the door. If you're curious about what a particular shop offers or requires, call ahead.

Local stores also rely on holiday shopping, regardless of a pandemic, for a much needed boost.

"Just shopping small in general is such a beautiful thing, coming together in support. And we truly have the opportunity to make a difference and create a community that we're proud of," said The Local owner Allison Magnuson.