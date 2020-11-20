Ambassador visits Canadians detained in China in Huawei case

BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s ambassador to China has visited a pair of Canadians held for almost two years amid a dispute over the arrest of an executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei. The Canadian government said in a news release that Ambassador Dominic Barton met with former diplomat Michael Kovrig on Thursday and with businessman Michael Spavor on Nov. 10. The pair have been confined since December 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder. Canada accuses China of arbitrarily arresting the pair in order to pressure it into releasing Meng, who lives under a form of house arrest in Vancouver while she challenges a U.S. extradition order to face fraud charges.