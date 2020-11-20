2020 Toys for Tots campaign

(WAOW) — Join News 9 WAOW as we team up with Toys for Tots!

Help make Christmas extra special this year for a less fortunate child in our area. Donate an unwrapped toy and make dreams come true.

Drop off your new, unwrapped toy from Monday, November 30 through December 10th at any of the following Marathon County Wagner Shell locations:

Weston: Commerce Crossing, 1002 Adventure Way

Wausau: Stewart Ave. Shell, 4611 West Stewart Ave.

Schofield: Schofield Ave. Shell, 3001 Schofield Ave.

Mosinee: Mosinee East Town Shell, 555 WI-153

Marathon City: Wagner Shell, 667 Maratech Ave.

Toys can also be dropped off at Fleet Farm in Wausau, 1811 Badger Avenue.

There is also a Portage County drop off location: