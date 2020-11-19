Wisconsin reports 83 deaths, 6,600 new COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another 83 coronavirus related deaths Thursday, making it the second highest daily total since the pandemic began.

The highest reported number of deaths in a day occurred on Tuesday, with 92 deaths. Prior to that, the record was 66, reported November 10.

The 83 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the virus to 2,876 people (0.8% of positive cases).

The state reports 6,635 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 338,472. Of those, 259,953, or 76.8% are considered recovered.

They also report another 12,585 negative test results.

According to DHS, another 236 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals. The Alternate Care Facility has 17 patients, which is a decrease of five from the day before.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2127 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a decrease of 150 from Tuesday. Of those, 428 are in the ICU, a decrease of three, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.