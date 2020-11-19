UK to bolster defense spending by ‘most since Cold War’

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his backing to what is being touted as the biggest investment program in the country’s armed forces since the end of the Cold War three decades ago. Johnson is set to lay out the details of a four-year financial deal for the Ministry of Defense later Thursday that he said will “transform” the military, pivoting it towards potential future threats, notably cyber and space. Johnson will say that the armed forces will receive an additional 16.5 billion pounds ($21 billion) over and above the government’s current plans. Military chiefs have argued strongly for a multi-year deal so they can plan ahead,