Typical late November weather on the way

Above normal temperatures will continue for a couple of days, then it looks like a few days in a row with highs in the 30s. It will be a cooler into early next week, but just about what we should expect for this time of year.

Today: Filtered sun and pleasant.

High: 54 Wind: SW to West 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy

Low: 33 Wind: West 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit cooler.

High: 42 Wind: West 10-20

Today will be the warmest day in the outlook. We will have some thicker cirrus clouds drifting overhead but enough sunshine should filter through to help boost high temps up into the 50s for most of the area. Winds will be a little lighter than yesterday, out of the southwest to west at 10 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will drop in from the north tonight and this might produce a few sprinkles or flurries in the far north. It will also cool things down a little for Friday. With partly cloudy skies, highs should reach the low 40s to close out the work week. It will also be a bit more breezy.

For the big hunting weekend, it is looking much better than earlier in the week. The threat of precipitation is gone and it looks like it will be near perfect (or normal) conditions. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s Saturday morning and highs will be in the 30s. We should have partly or mostly sunny skies with fairly light winds out of the west. On Sunday a weak trough of low pressure will approach from the west and this will bring more clouds, along with a small chance of light snow showers in the afternoon. Overall, it will still be a decent day with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The cool-ish trend will continue for early next week with highs in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks like a bright day, then a stronger storm system could bring more clouds and a mix or rain and snow to Northcentral Wisconsin on Tuesday. As of now, it looks like conditions will be drying up again for Wednesday and Thursday, so hopefully it will be good traveling weather for when you are getting together with family and friends for Thanksgiving.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Gale force winds continued to produce snow squalls in the Lower Great Lakes Region early in the day. Snowfall totals in western New York State reached 24 inches in southern Lewis County, with 21 inches reported at Highmarket. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the Northern and Central Plains Region. Eight cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Denver CO with a reading of 79 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)