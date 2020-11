The Stratford Tigers were down 13-7 at the half, but outscored Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21-14 in the second half to win their regional championship matchup.

Ben Wesolowski led the Chargers attack through the air, finding Kaden Schmidt for two first-half touchdowns.

Beau Gross capped off two Stratford drives to propel them to the exciting win.

Stratford finishes the season 5-2 and Witt-Birn finishes their season 2-4.