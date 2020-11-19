Rhinelander tops Mosinee in a thriller, 27-26

Earlier in the year the Rhinelander Hodags and the Mosinee Indians put together one of the most entertaining games of the season.

It was a contest that ultimately saw the Hodags come out on top 28-21. It seemed like it would be impossible that the rematch would be better, but indeed both teams did save the best for last.

In the final game of the seaosn, the Hodags got out to a fast start as Quinn Lamers connected with Jackson Labs who broke several tackles on his way to the endzone.

The Hodags went to kick the extra point, but there was trouble with the snap. Luckily Lamers was a part of the play and the quick thinking QB scooped the ball up, rolled out and completed a pass to an open receiver for 2 points.

The Indians would respond quickly though as a Michal Dul would find Davin Stoffel on 18 yard connection on the next drive although they would miss the ensuing extra point.

But after a defensive stop, fate would swing Mosinee's way as a Dul pass would bounce off the hands of a Hodag defender, into the waiting arms of his receiver Drake Grod.

Grod would then take it 59 yards to the house. They would go for two but fail, so the score remained 12-8 Indians.

As they had all year though Rhinelander battled back. They put together a drive that ended with a nine yard Cayden Neri touchdown plunge, although they would miss the extra point to making it 14-12.

Again though the Indians had an immediate response. The following kickoff was fielded by Dul, who would pitch it to Drayton Lehman, who would then proceed to finish the crazy play off in the endzone.

Indians would again go for two, but this time around they would succeed to take the lead 20-14.

Things would go quiet until the third quarter, when Rhinelander's Neri would strike again this time from 9 yards out to continue the seesaw battle and put the Hodags back on top 21-20.

The Hodags would score yet again to extend their lead to 27-20 late in the fourth.

Indians would have one last chance they got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining, and they made the most of it. Dul found Lehman on a slant and he was gone.

However instead of kicking the extra point, Mosinee decided to go for two and the win.

Dul would get the call and go up the middle, but Rhinelander was there and they stuffed it.

A failed onside kick and three knees later, the Hodags had a 27-26 win and an 8-1 record.

"It means so much to us," said Rhinelander quarterback Quinn Lamers after the game.

"We talked about during the week, that there are only two types of teams that get to end on a win: One is a meaningless win of a team that doesn't get to play in the playoffs and the other is a state champ. Obviously this year is a little different for us, but we couldn't be more proud to go out on a win and it means the world to us."

The win gives the Hodags 8 in a season for just the third time in the program's history.