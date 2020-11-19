Skip to Content

Radical Pakistani religious cleric dies after leading sit-in

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A radical Pakistani religious scholar who this week led thousands of supporters into a sit-in in Islamabad over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous, has died. His spokesman and a doctor at the hospital in the eastern city of Lahore say Khadim Hussain Rizvi was showing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 but had not been tested for the coronavirus. The doctor says the 54-year-old Rizvi had had a high fever for four days and developed serious respiratory problems on Thursday. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

Associated Press

