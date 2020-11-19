Police: Steam ‘pressure event’ killed workers at VA hospital

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police say the two workers who died at the West Haven Veterans Affairs hospital last week were killed by a steam “pressure event” that rapidly filled a maintenance building with superheated water vapor. State police on Thursday released preliminary findings of their probe into the accident at the VA campus on Nov. 13. Authorities did not offer an explanation for what caused the accident and said the investigation continues. The accident killed a VA maintenance worker, 60-year-old Euel Sims, of Milford, and a private contractor, 36-year-old Joseph O’Donnell, of Danbury. Three other workers suffered minor injuries.