Pleasantly Warm Thursday

Today was a pleasantly warm and sunny November day with temperatures well above average. Moving into the weekend and early next week, temperatures will cool off, but only down to typical November conditions.

This Evening: Filtered sun/clear and pleasant.

High: 56 Wind: Was S 8-12 now W 2-7

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy

Low: 32 Wind: WNW 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit cooler.

High: 42 Wind: West 10-20

Today's high was quite a step above normal. Typically mid to late November temperatures are in the upper 30s, and November is also known as the cloudiest month. While we did have some upper-level clouds, it was plenty bright, and temperatures reached more than 15 degrees above normal throughout the state.

Tonight will not be as chilly as a typical November night but will be the start of the cooldown back to seasonal conditions for the weekend and workweek.

Friday will look a lot like our past Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to low 40s and it may be a bit breezy. Winds from the west could range from 10-20 miles an hour causing the low 40 temperatures to feel more like mid to upper 30s. Overnight temperatures will drop to around 22 degrees and 20-degree lows will be forecast for the rest of the week.

Our first deer hunting weekend starts this Saturday, and conditions will be about average for the month of November. Expect highs in the upper 30s and varying clouds/sun. Saturday looks fairly sunny and pleasant, even though it may be a bit chilly. Sunday will have more clouds or overcast skies, and there is even a 30% chance of a light snow shower in the afternoon. If precipitation does enter the area, it is not forecast to be strong or have lasting effects.

The cool-seasonal trend will continue through the week and Tuesday will have another chance (50%) for showers. Depending on your location and the timing of the showers, there may be rain or snow. If early or later in the day, snowy conditions have a chance to bring an accumulation anywhere from 1-3 inches.

As of now, Wednesday and Thursday look dry and a touch warmer so if traveling or meeting family, it should be good November weather for Thanksgiving.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-November 2020

On this day in weather history:

1957 - Nineteen inches of snow covered the ground at Cresco, IA, a record November snow depth for the state. (The Weather Channel)

1981 - An unusually early snowstorm struck the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with as much as a foot of snow reported. The weight of the heavy snow caused the newly inflated fabric dome of the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis to collapse and rip. (The Weather Channel)