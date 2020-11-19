Pick ‘n Save offers COVID-19 rapid antibody tests

Pick ‘n Save offers COVID-19 rapid antibody testsUpdated
(WAOW) — Pick 'n Save stores are now offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing in all states.
Testing involves a blood-based fingerstick test, and results are available within 15 minutes.
According to Pick 'n Save, the test is for individuals who believe they may have already been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
The test will not show an active COVID-19 infection, it only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus.
The tests are provided by Whitmire Medical and cost $25.
Click here to sign up for a test.