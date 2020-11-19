Local leaders to host ‘Community in Crisis’ program
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Several area organizations are presenting an online program on Friday in regards to the COVID-19 crisis in Marathon County.
The D.C. Everest Area School District, Wausau School District and Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce are together presenting the program titled "COVID Converation: A Community in Crisis."
The conversation is being moderated by WAOW's Phil Aldridge and WSAW's Jeff Thelen.
Participants include:
- Dr. Michael Clark, Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director for Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport
- Ben Layman, Regional Chief Administrative Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System Wausau/Weston Center
- Michael Walters, MD JD, System Senior Physician Executive—Specialty Care, Aspirus Health Care
- Joan Theurer, Health Officer, Marathon County Health Department
- Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Superintendent, D.C. Everest Area School District
- Dr. Keith Hilts, Superintendent, Wausau School District
- Dr. Lori Weyers, President, Northcentral Technical College
- Carrie Strobel, Vice President Human Resources, Greenheck Fan Corporation
- Will Hsu, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc