Law Enforcement Appreciation Project gives gift cards to every patrol officer in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — With law enforcement officers in the forefront this past year, a local organization decided to show support for officers in Marathon County.

"You know all too often in society we kind of tend to get preoccupied with the best and the worst in policing," said Jim Palmer, Executive Director for Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

Through donations from the community, the foundation was able to donate a $20 gift card for each law enforcement officer in Marathon County, that's nearly 300 cards.

Kara Weiland, Spokesperson for Law Enforcement Appreciation Project said, "you know for an officer to be at a gas station wanting to get a drink and looking down and seeing this card given to him by the community it has to be uplifting to say 'oh they really are supportive and thinking of me.'"

Officers have been working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Chief of the Everest Metro Police Department, Clayton Schulz says, "sometimes it’s very difficult when you’re running called to call and there’s not a time for a break." He went on to say, "so this gift card just helps them get through to the next call, and it’s a reminder that, 'hey we're appreciated' and people really do care what we do for them."

While right now it's just in Marathon County officials hope the trend spreads throughout the badger state.

If you would like to support or donate to this organization, click here or call (715) 216-3443.