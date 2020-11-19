Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of ‘fraud’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce settlement between former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his wife, citing the possibility of fraud. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman did not allege fraud or discuss motives in her October decision that rejected the agreement that transfers most of the couple’s assets to Kellie Chauvin. But attorneys say it adds to suspicions that the Chauvins are trying to protect their assets. Derek Chauvin is the former officer who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25. Chauvin also faces a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.