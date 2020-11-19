Iran candidate tells AP: US attack risks ‘full-fledged war’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader who is a possible 2021 presidential candidate is warning any American attack on the Islamic Republic could set off a “full-fledged war” in the Mideast. Speaking to The Associated Press, Hossein Dehghan struck a hard-line tone familiar to those in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a force he longed served in. A soldier has yet to serve as Iran’s top civilian leader since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. But hard-liners in recent years openly have suggested Iran move toward a military dictatorship after President Donald Trump pulled America out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.