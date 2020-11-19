Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. border authorities stopped people entering the country illegally from Mexico more than 69,000 times in October, the sixth straight monthly increase and the highest level since July 2019. Mark Morgan, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said deteriorating economic conditions were driving more people to come to the United States. The percentage of people caught who had tried crossing the border at least once in the previous year was 37% for those expelled from March through September. The numbers offer a likely scenario of what President-elect Joe Biden will inherit upon taking office in January.