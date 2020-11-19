Former special education teacher convicted of sexual assault of a child

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A now former special education teacher is convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Jo Leung Pang worked at P.J. Jacobs Junior High School.

Authorities say he met the victim through the Portage Co. Health and Human Services while he was assigned to be a mentor to the child.

He's set to be sentenced in February.

