EXPLAINER: Why AP called Georgia for Biden

More than two weeks after Election Day, The Associated Press has declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the presidential contest in Georgia, a longtime Republican state. Biden won the presidency on Nov. 7. But his 0.3 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia was so narrow that the state could not be called until now. The AP called the race for Biden on Thursday after state election officials there said a hand tally of ballots cast in the presidential race confirmed the former vice president leads by roughly 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million counted.