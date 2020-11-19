Edgar beats Iola-Scandinavia 56-8, finishes season unbeaten

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Edgar Wildcats were led by their high powered offense and stout defense and finished the season undefeated with a 56 to 8 win over Iola-Scandinavia Thursday night.

Both teams came in to the matchup with an 8-0 record as well as averaging over 40 points a game.

Edgar scoring on every offensive drive in the first half propelling them to a 34-0 lead at the half.

The Thunderbirds lone score of the game came in the third quarter on a Brye Hardel 13 yard run.

STATS:

Kyle Brewster and Austin Dahlke both capping off their high school career in style, Brewster finished with 19 carries for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns while Dahlke finished with 19 carries for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We got so much speed in the backfield that you guys can see yeah we can just score anytime you know that we want to pretty much and we’ve done it all year and so yeah we’ve had some really really good teams but yeah I would say that these guys would have to rank up there," said Edgar head coach Jerry Sinz.

The wildcats ran 55 plays for 468 yards while the thunderbirds finished with 134 yards on 47 plays.

The 2020 Edgar football team is the fifth one in school history to finish a season undefeated