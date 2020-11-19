DNR encourages hunters to watch out for protected species

(WAOW) -- If you're heading out to hunt waterfowl, it's important to know what you're shooting.

The DNR is warning hunters to be on alert after a protected trumpeter swan was shot earlier this month.

DNR officials say hunters often confuse protected swans with snow geese. Swans were reintroduced to the state more than 20 years ago, so hunters may encounter them more while out.

Aviation Ecologist Sumner Matteson said before going out, hunters should know the physical differences between the birds.

Shooting a protected species can cost you your hunting privileges for three years, as well as around $2,000 in penalties.