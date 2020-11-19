Digging Deeper: COVID-19 and the Flu

(WAOW) -- We're living in uncertain times due to COVID-19. Throw flu into the mix, and life gets a little more complicated.

"It's very hard to predict what's going to be happening for any influenza season," said Thomas Haupt, respiratory epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials say it's best to be prepared.

"I think flu shots are a must this year for people over 6 months of age, especially those at high risk of complications," said Dr. Amy Falk, a pediatrician at Aspirus Doctors Clinic.

While there are some similarities, Dr. Falk is reminding people that COVID-19 is not the flu, and it can have symptoms that go beyond a cough or fever.

"Everything from a runny nose, just a slight tickle, to just terrible diarrhea, people very sick on ventilators," Falk said.

Those symptoms can be intensified when you add in the flu. There were a few cases this past spring of people contracting COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

"We're talking two potentially deadly diseases coming together, which really made some very severe illnesses of these people," Haupt said.

Influenza does have more treatment options available, which makes it easier to get through for some.

"It will shorten the duration of the acute illness with influenza and actually can save lives," Haupt said.

But officials say it's still crucial to get the flu shot, as it helps eliminate the risk altogether.

"I can take care of that piece of it for you, make it a less severe illness or not at all," Falk said.

Falk has noticed more people coming in to get the flu shot this year, perhaps because of that risk.

"I think most people seem more ready to accept a flu shot. I'm a pediatrician. So I think most people are requesting that we get their children vaccinated at least," she said.

While we wait on a COVID-19 vaccine, for now officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

"There's still a long ways to go. And we want people to be very cognitive that is a very serious disease," Haupt said.