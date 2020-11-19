Death toll up to 7 in Uganda’s unrest after Bobi Wine arrest

Death toll up to 7 in Uganda’s unrest after Bobi Wine arrestNew
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The death toll from protests over the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to seven, police said Thursday, as a second day of demonstrations began. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango says the toll is likely to rise after more than 30 people were injured during the protests Wednesday in different parts of the East African country. He says “there are those who are badly off.”