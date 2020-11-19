CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel as pandemic worsens

(WREX) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after more than 1 million new cases were reported in the past 7 days. More than 250,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the CDC says on its website.

The CDC says travel can increase your risk of getting the virus or another virus: the flu.

The CDC website reads: “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

However, the CDC recognizes that there still will be travel, but ask you to do it safely.

These questions can help you decide what is best for you and your family.

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

The CDC says if the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel.

You can view the CDC’s full Thanksgiving tips here.