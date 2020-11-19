Global markets lower after Wall Street falls on virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street fell for a second day on anxiety over the economic fallout from surging coronavirus cases. London, Tokyo and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.2%, erasing early gains after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective. Losses accelerated after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning.