African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the 54-country continent has seen more than 48,000 deaths from COVID-19. The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel. While the world takes hope from recent news about promising COVID-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry that the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.