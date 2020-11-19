A local foundation is looking for families in need to donate a Thanksgiving meal to

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — As the holiday season quickly approaches a local foundation is doing its part to give back.

The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is helping out some local families in need by providing them with all the fixings for a full gourmet Thanksgiving dinner this year.

"We deal with the community every day and a lot of the time it's kind of touch and go, we transport a patient for five minutes and we don't know what's happened to them, we see how they're living and you see the conditions that they're living in and we're not able to help but now we have 50 some members finding issues and we're able to address it because we have the funds," said Matt Tormohlen, President of the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation.

If you have a family referral, send the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation a message on Facebook. You can do so, by clicking here.