Worzalla raises $54,000 for Portage Co. United Way

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Worzalla says it's raised nearly $54,000 for the United Way of Portage County's annual campaign.

“Worzalla associates are consistently inspired to give back to our local community, and the United Way does such important work that we are always excited to support their annual campaign,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “We are particularly proud to support the United Way’s efforts to help children and families in need in Portage County.”

Various associate contributions and a corporate match led to the total.

This isn't the only way Worzalla has supported United Way efforts this year. They also participated in the United Way’s Project Fresh Start, collecting hundreds of school supplies and purchasing 75 backpacks for area students.