Wisconsin repots just under 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record

(WAOW) — On Tuesday, Wisconsin broke it's COVID-19 death record, on Wednesday it again broke it's record for new cases.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 7989 new cases, bringing the total case count to 331,837. Of those, 248,700, or 76.8% are considered recovered. Tuesday's case increase beats Friday, November 13's record of 7777.

The state also reports 12,140 new negative tests.

The state also reports 52 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 2,793.

The state reports another 283 COVID-19 patients being admitted into hospitals. The Alternate Care Facility now has 22 patients, a decrease of one from the day before.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,277 were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 431 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.