Wausau women arrested on possession of child pornography charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A Wausau woman is in custody on a possession of child pornography charge.

According to the Wausau Police Department, 24-year-old Natalie J Ticho was arrested on November 17 after a search warrant was executed at her residence on the 2100 block of Meadow Brook Way. The FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search warrant.

Ticho is reportedly a subject of an FBI-Task Force investigation involving producing and distributing child pornography. Police allege that Ticho captured and shared pornographic images of a prepubescent child on an instant messaging application.

Upon arrest, Ticho was transported to Marathon County Jail. A probable cause hearing is expected to take place on November 19 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

