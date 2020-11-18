Wausau PD warns against leaving running cars unattended

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — By now many are noticing the chill in the morning air before leaving for work, and again when leaving work later in the evening. It's common for people to start their car to warm it up before taking off, but Wausau Police Department is warning against it.

Running a car to warm up while it's unattended can make it easy for someone to steal valuables out of the vehicle, if not the vehicle itself.

Wausau PD says every year they get several calls in regard to a running, unattended car being stolen. Earlier this year the department responded to two cars stolen within a four hour period.

"Once it starts to get colder out, there are times where every once in awhile we will get called to someone leaving their vehicle running," Wausau Police Department Officer Corinne Rizzo said. "They’re just warming it up and even if it is just in the driveway, and they’re just grabbing their purse and some belongings out of the house, they go back out and now their car is gone."

Whether the car is in the driveway, in a parking lot, or parked on the street, leaving it running is enabling free entry to someone who wants a new vehicle. With this in mind, there are a few alternatives to warm vehicles while keeping it locked and secured at the same time.

"If you’re needing to get your vehicle warmed up, I would say if you’re able to get a remote start put into your vehicle that’s a great option," Officer Rizzo added.

If a remote start isn't possible, another option is to stay in the car while it's warming up.

Stolen cars don't always get recovered, and it's important to keep in mind that this can happen to anyone at anytime, regardless of the type of truck or car someone drives.