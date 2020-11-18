US charges against former Mexican general are dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge has granted the Department of Justice’s request to drop the drug trafficking and money laundering case against former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico. The action came after Mexico acknowledged making veiled threats to cut off cooperation unless the general was sent home. Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme told a judge at a hearing Wednesday in New York that the decision to drop the charges was made by Attorney General William Barr and was based on the “balancing of interests” between pursuing prosecution and of deference to the U.S.’s relationship with Mexico.