University of Michigan paying $9.25M to abuse victims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan says it will pay $9.25 million to eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by a man who became the school’s chief academic officer. Martin Philbert spent 25 years at the university, rising from toxicology professor to dean of the School of Public Health. Philbert was named provost in 2017, a job that paid $570,000 a year. An investigation found that Philbert committed sexual misconduct during his long career, harassing graduate students and staff, and regularly having trysts in campus offices. Philbert hasn’t talked publicly about the allegations.