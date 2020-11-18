Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote count. It’s part of an unprecedented effort by Trump and his allies to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the election’s result. The battle is centered in the battleground states that sealed Biden’s win. Local officials say the moves don’t reflect a coordinated effort but instead seem to be inspired by Trump’s incendiary rhetoric about baseless fraud as state and federal courts push aside legal challenges filed by Trump and his allies.