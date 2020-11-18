Trump-friendly Newsmax a sudden competitor to Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump-friendly network Newsmax saw its viewership explode after the election, helped by fans of the president who were apparently miffed at Fox News Channel. Whether the show emerges as a long-term threat to Fox’s strong support among conservative viewers remains to be seen. Much may depend on whether President Donald Trump decides to dip into the media world following the end of his term. On his Twitter feed, Trump has been promoting Newsmax and OANN as alternatives to Fox. Newsmax presents a world where the presidential election is still an open question, despite results showing Joe Biden the clear winner.